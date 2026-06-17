CloverWorks' Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Reveals 35 Musical Contributors

Anime studio CloverWorks announced on Wednesday the 35 musical acts who are contributing to its original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque).

Image via Grotesqqque anime film's website ©Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The 35 musical acts are:

Image via Grotesqqque anime film's X/Twitter account ©Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The film will be an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:

"Aeliens"

"4649 Girl" (pronounced as "Yoroshiku★ Shōjo ," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")

," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.") "Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" (literally Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")

The film's cast members and characters include ( CloverWorks revealed the cast and character names, but did not state which person was voicing which character):

Cast members:

Characters:

Ellie ("Aeliens" story)

Kento Kurikura ("Aeliens" story)

Stella ("4649 Girl" story)

Unknown (Nanashi) ("4649 Girl" story)

Hikarin ("4649 Girl" story)

Gorgeous Mika ("4649 Girl" story)

Sword ("4649 Girl" story)

Chiffon ("4649 Girl" story)

Papico ("4649 Girl" story)

Poyomi ("4649 Girl" story)

Ayame ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)

Shion ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)

Momo ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)

Canna ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)

Atsushi Nishigori ( The IDOLM@STER , DARLING in the FRANXX ) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters.

The film comes from JOEN , the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex , its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio , and publisher Shueisha . CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN .

The film will open in 2026.



