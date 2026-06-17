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CloverWorks' Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Reveals 35 Musical Contributors
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Anime studio CloverWorks announced on Wednesday the 35 musical acts who are contributing to its original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque).
The 35 musical acts are:
- ASCA
- Akki
- Mika Ichinose
- VaVa
- eba
- -otoha-
- Ken Kamikita
- Kotoko Satō (from yutori)
- sabio/Futa Takamura
- SEE
- Kanon Shizaki
- Ayato Shinozaki
- JUNNA
- Suisō
- Surii
- Taku Inoue
- Ryōsuke Tachibana
- tsumiki
- Yushi Nakajima (from Gusokumuzu)
- Nakano+
- Shiina Natsukawa
- Nanahira
- Iori Noguchi (from =LOVE)
- Haoto
- Hashimero
- Shōta Horie (also known as kemu)
- Myuk
- MIRI
- METALVERSE
- momosu momosu
- Kairi Yagi
- Rei Yasuda
- Yuyoyuppe
- Runaar
- Reol
The film will be an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:
- "Aeliens"
- "4649 Girl" (pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")
- "Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" (literally Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")
The film's cast members and characters include (CloverWorks revealed the cast and character names, but did not state which person was voicing which character):
Cast members:
- Chika Anzai
- Kana Ichinose
- Miku Ichinose (from Nogizaka46)
- Nagi Inoue (from Nogizaka46)
- Maaya Uchida
- Rumi Ōkubo
- Rie Kugimiya
- Nao Tomisato (from Nogizaka46)
- Miyu Tomita
- Aruno Nakanishi (from Nogizaka46)
- Ikumi Hasegawa
- Saori Hayami
- Gen Hoshino
- Sara Minami
Characters:
- Ellie ("Aeliens" story)
- Kento Kurikura ("Aeliens" story)
- Stella ("4649 Girl" story)
- Unknown (Nanashi) ("4649 Girl" story)
- Hikarin ("4649 Girl" story)
- Gorgeous Mika ("4649 Girl" story)
- Sword ("4649 Girl" story)
- Chiffon ("4649 Girl" story)
- Papico ("4649 Girl" story)
- Poyomi ("4649 Girl" story)
- Ayame ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)
- Shion ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)
- Momo ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)
- Canna ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni" story)
Atsushi Nishigori (The IDOLM@STER, DARLING in the FRANXX) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters.
The film comes from JOEN, the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex, its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio, and publisher Shueisha. CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN.
The film will open in 2026.
Sources: Grotesqqque anime film's website, Comic Natalie