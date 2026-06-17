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Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Summer 2026 Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Black Torch, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, Tomb Raider King, Goodbye, Lara, more anime

black-torch-kv
Image via Black Torch anime's English X/Twitter account
©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the summer 2026 season:

June 24

June 25

June 30

July 1

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 8

July 9

July 11

July 12

Coming Soon

The following series are continuing from the spring 2026 season:

Update: Removed dubs for Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You. Thanks, SiliconDon.

Source: Email correspondence

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