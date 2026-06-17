Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Summer 2026 Season

Image via Black Torch anime's English X/Twitter account ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

June 24

June 25

June 30

July 1

Hana-Kimi Season 2 - two-episode premiere (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

Season 2 - two-episode premiere (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German) The Villager of Level 999

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 5

July 6

July 7

July 8

July 9

July 11

Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

July 12

Though I Am an Inept Villainess (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian)

Coming Soon

announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the following anime (languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the summer 2026 season:

The following series are continuing from the spring 2026 season:

Update: Removed dubs for Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You . Thanks, SiliconDon.

Source: Email correspondence