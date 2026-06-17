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Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Summer 2026 Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Black Torch, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, Tomb Raider King, Goodbye, Lara, more anime
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the summer 2026 season:
June 24
June 25
June 30
July 1
- Hana-Kimi Season 2 - two-episode premiere (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- The Villager of Level 999
July 2
- Dara-san of Reiwa
- Kaiju Girl Caramelise (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! 2 (English)
- The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System (English)
July 3
July 4
- Black Torch (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Arabic, Polish, pictured right)
- Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia (English)
- Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 (English, German)
- The Cat and the Dragon
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance
- The Ogre's Bride
- Grow Up Show: Sunflower Circus-
- The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration (Thai)
- Rich Girl Caretaker: I’m Secretly the Caregiver of the Most Popular Girl in This Rich Kid School
July 5
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation III (English, Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, and Arabic)
- You and I Are Polar Opposites Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- Goodbye, Lara
- Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! Season 2
- The World's Strongest Rearguard
July 6
July 7
- Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers Part 2
- Victoria of Many Faces
- I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day
- Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games (Thai)
July 8
- Clevatess Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
- Tomb Raider King (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
- Saga of Tanya the Evil II (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French)
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)
July 9
July 11
- Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
July 12
- Though I Am an Inept Villainess (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian)
Coming Soon
- The Elusive Samurai Season 2 (French, Hindi, Thai, Bahasa Indonesian)
- Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her (Thai)
The following series are continuing from the spring 2026 season:
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 Part 2
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- DIGIMON BEATBREAK
- Star Detective Precure!
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4
- One Piece – Elbaph Arc Part 2
- The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
- Liar Game
- Rilakkuma
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
- The Drops of God
Update: Removed dubs for Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You. Thanks, SiliconDon.
Source: Email correspondence
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