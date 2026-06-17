Hulu to Stream Inept Villainess, Mission: Yozakura Family Season 2 Dubs

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website © 中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Hulu is listing the Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime with a July 12 debut with both subtitles and an English dub , as well as an English dub for the second season of the Mission: Yozakura Family anime with a July 15 debut.

In addition, TMS Entertainment USA announced on Tuesday that the Undead Unluck : Winter Arc ( Undead Unluck Winter Hen ) anime special will debut its English dub on Hulu on July 2.

The television anime of Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on July 12 at 11:45 p.m.

The anime's premiere was delayed to July due to delays in production progress. The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. The company will also stream an English dub .

The second season of the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga debuted on April 12. Hulu streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2024 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

The Undead Unluck Winter Hen one-hour special, based on Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga, aired in Japan on December 25. The special announced a second season for the main television anime. Hulu streamed the special when it aired.

The first television anime season debuted in October 2023 and ended with its 24th episode in March 2024. The anime is streaming on Hulu .