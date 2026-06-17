Just Like Mona Lisa Manga Gets TV Anime by SHAFT

1st trailer, main cast to be unveiled atpanel on August 1

CyberAgent announced on Wednesday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Tsumuji Yoshimura 's Just Like Mona Lisa ( Seibetsu "Mona Lisa" no Kimi e. ) manga. SHAFT is animating the television anime.

Image courtesy of CyberAgent ©Tsumuji Yoshimura/SQUARE ENIX,Just Like Mona Lisa Partners

Yoshimura drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image courtesy of CyberAgent © ©Tsumuji Yoshimura/SQUARE ENIX

The announcement noted that the manga will have a stage panel at the ANImagic convention that will unveil the anime's main cast and first trailer on August 1. ( ANImagic takes place at Mannheim, Germany on July 31 to August 2.)

CyberAgent describes the manga's story:

What if everyone were born genderless, who would you fall in love with? The highly anticipated TV anime adaptation of Just Like Mona Lisa by Tsumuji Yoshimura , a series that has surpassed a cumulative 1 million copies sold, is finally here. Hinase, the main character who continues to live genderless. Childhood friends Ritsu and Shiori, who have already chosen theirs. What is "love"? What does it mean to have something you want to cherish above all else? Their classmates and the adults around them struggle and hesitate alongside them, weaving the story together. What choice will Hinase make?

Yoshimura debuted the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in May 2018, and ended it in its 10th compiled book volume in December 2022. Square Enix publishes the manga in English digitally through its Manga UP! Global website, and in print through Square Enix Manga & Books , which published the 10th volume on May 19. The manga is also available digitally in BookWalker .

Source: Press release