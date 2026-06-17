K Manga Adds Daisaku Tsuru's Protocol Ryugu Manga

Manga began Japanese serialization on Thursday after debuting in English

Image via YanMaga Web ©Daisaku Tsuru, Kodansha

's K MANGA platform announced on Wednesday that it has added'smanga as a simulpub.

The manga began its Japanese serialization and launched on the Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website on Thursday.

The manga was first featured in the special English issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine that was published last year. The manga was one of the titles eligible for the readers' vote.

The Weekly Young Magazine special issue described the ocean science fiction manga:

In a world encased in ice, a group that obtains a UFO become the rulers of Earth.

Tsuru's nacuN manga serialized in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 2006 to 2010.

Tsuru's Mushinuyun manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in 2013. The series ended with its sixth compiled book volume in 2018.

Tsuru's most recent manga Uichi no Shima manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in November 2023. Shinchosha published the manga's fifth and final volume on December 9.