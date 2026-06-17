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Manga Up! Global Adds Haimiya Is Scary Cute Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sumu Kamiyama debuted manga in November 2025
Manga UP! Global announced that it has released Sumu Kamiyama's Haimiya is Scary Cute (Haimiya-senpai wa Kowakute Kawaii) manga in English on Wednesday.
The company describes the story:
At my high school, everyone fears Haimiya-senpai. With her sharp piercings, striking grey wolf-cut, and that brutally honest Kansai dialect, she has a reputation for being downright terrifying. Yet, for some mysterious reason...this intimidating upperclassman is kind and gentle only to me! The curtain rises upon this heart-fluttering romantic comedy about a terrifying-yet-sweet senpai!
Kamiyama debuted the manga on Square Enix's Manga UP! in November 2025. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on May 7.
Source: Email correspondence