Sazae-san Chief Director Hiromitsu Morita Dies

Animator and director Hiromitsu Morita died on June 4.

Animation studio Eiken announced of his death on Monday. The announcement did not mention the cause of his death, and it noted that Morita had voluntarily retired in March 2024.

Morita joined the production of the long-running Sazae-san anime beginning with its 5,648th episode in May 2005 as a line director, and became the chief director for the anime in July 2011.

Morita has also directed episodes of Heart Cocktail , Kobo-chan (as animation coordinator and then chief director) and its specials Matsuri ga Ippai! and Yakusoku no Magic D , the 1996 Ijiwaru Baasan anime, the 1997 Cello-Hiki no Gauche original video anime, The World of Narue , Tegami , and Ashita Kirarin .

Source: Eiken