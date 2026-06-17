Seven Seas to Release Fluffy Café in Another World, Reborn as an Assassin's Apprentice Audiobooks, Skip and Loafer Box Set

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will release the following titles:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Punichan, Tobi, Seven Seas

Title: Fluffy Café in Another World audiobook

Creators: Punichan , Tobi

Release Date: July 16 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Taichi Arima is your average office worker going through the motions of life until one fateful encounter with a mysterious white cat sends him to a realm of fluff and fur! Taichi is teleported to another world full of beasts both great and small and granted special animal taming skills. Though these skills dazzle those around Taichi, he's not exactly the adventuring type—this homebody would rather kick back and relax! Taichi instead uses his new taming skills to open the Fluffy Café, where anyone can come and safely interact with his furry (and sometimes monstrous) companions. Can the gap between beast and man really be closed over a cup of joe?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © okiuta, sinsora, Seven Seas

Title: Reborn as an Assassin's Apprentice audiobook

Creators: okiuta , sinsora

Release Date: July 16 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: In my new world, life has no worth. Reborn as an apprentice under the Order of Assassins, an organization that takes on all manner of underhanded jobs, I'm prepared to do anything and everything to survive.

First, I have to get through their oppressive training, where failure equals death. My assassin-to-be rivals include a tigerborn whose strength eclipses my own, an elf who is a master of essence, and a dragonborn, their kind known as the mightiest of races. Isn't all that almost unfair?

Although death lurks around every corner, I swear I'll claw my way through this hell. Manipulating powerful foes and the adults around me, punishing those who stand in my way… If that makes me a monster, so be it.

There is nothing and no one I won't tear down for the sake of survival.

Not a shred of morality sees the light in this darkest of fantasies.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Misaki Takamatsu, Seven Seas

Title: Skip and Loafer manga boxset

Creator: Misaki Takamatsu

Release Date: December 2026 (volumes 1-5)

Summary: Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making a positive change in the world. With her excellent grades and studious nature, she's able to achieve part of that dream when she's accepted into a high school in the big city! But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her at a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

Source: Press releases