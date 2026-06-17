'She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat' Manga Resumes After 2 Years

Series last published new chapter in June 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Kadokawa, Sakaomi Yuzaki

Sakaomi Yuzaki 's She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat ( Tsukuritai Onna to Tabetai Onna ) manga resumed serialization on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker platform on Friday with chapter 53 after two years on hiatus.

The series last published a new chapter in June 2024.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English digitally and physically, and it describes the story:

Cooking is how Nomoto de-stresses, but one day, she finds herself making way more than she can eat by herself. And so, she invites her neighbor Kasuga, who also lives alone. What will come out of this impromptu dinner invitation...?

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's COMIC it digital manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa shipped the sixth compiled book volume on Monday. The new volume contains chapters 46-52 and two bonus chapters. Yen Press shipped the fifth volume in January 2025. The series also publishes on the KadoComi app under the "CandleA" manga brand.

The manga ranked second in the 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) top 20 list of manga for female readers.

The series inspired a live-action series adaptation in November 2022, along with a sequel in 2024.

Source: ComicWalker

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.