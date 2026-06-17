The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne Anime Unveils 2nd Video, Theme Songs, July 6 Debut

Dance-vocal group BUDDiiS performs "Script" opening song, idol group Kurawan performs "Suteki na Kanchigai" ending song

The official website for the television anime of Tanba and Yuunagi 's The Insipid Prince's Furtive Grab for The Throne ( Saikyō Degarashi Ōji no Anyaku Teii Arasoi: Munō o Enjiru SS-Rank Ōji wa Kōi Keishō-sen o Kage kara Shihai Suru ) light novel series unveiled on Wednesday the anime's second promotional video, key visual, theme songs, and July 6 premiere. Dance-vocal group BUDDiiS performs the opening theme song "Script," and idol group Kurawan performs the ending theme song "Suteki na Kanchigai" (A Wonderful Mistake). The video below previews the opening theme song "Script."





The anime will premiere on July 6 on Tokyo MX at 8:57 p.m. JST (7:57 a.m. EDT), then on BS Fuji at 24:00 JST (effectively July 7 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will also stream on the ABEMA , d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai services in Japan starting on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. JST.

Kadokawa publishes the light novel series and Yukino Amagai 's manga adaptation in Japan and overseas, and it describes the story:

Arnold, the seventh Imperial Prince of the Adrasia Empire, is called "THE INSIPID PRINCE" among people since his twin brother is genius and respected by all people. However, he has a secret identity -SILVER, one of the only five -SS-rank adventurers in the continent. When his younger brother Leo decides to aim for the throne, Arnold starts running things behind the scenes to support his brother. Unexpectedly the most beautiful lady becomes his assistant. The secret struggle of the strongest prince begins!

The anime will star:

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods two seasons, In the Land of Leadale , Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra ) is directing the anime at Maho Film , Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( In the Land of Leadale , Hajime no Ippo Rising , Record of Ragnarok ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kazuko Tadano ( Sailor Moon , Wedding Peach , Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens ) is designing the characters.

Tanba launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website on February 3, 2019, and Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint published the first volume that September. The 16th volume shipped on April 1. Amagai launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website, and Kadokawa will publish the 10th manga volume on July 10.