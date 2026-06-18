2026 Crayon Shin-chan Film Casts FRUITS ZIPPER Idols Runa Nakagawa, Noel Hayase

Both voice guest roles in July 31 film

Image via Crayon Shin-chan's X/Twitter © 臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2026

The official website for Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Kikikaikai! Ora no Yōkai Bake-shon ( Crayon Shin-chan The Movie Super Strange! My Yōkai Monster Vacation), the 33rd 2D anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, revealed on Friday that singers Runa Nakagawa and Noel Hayase from the idol group FRUITS ZIPPER will have guest roles in the upcoming film. The announcement did not reveal their in-story roles, but the film's staff has also appointed them as "Spooky Monster Booster Team" members to promote the film.

The FRUITS ZIPPER group also perform the television anime's current theme song "Hacha Mecha Wacha life!"





The film will center on "the land of yōkai." The Nohara family go to Hiroshi's hometown of Akita to attend a famous fireworks festival during the summer. However, an incident causes yōkai to escape from their land and will wreak havoc in Akita, and in other areas throughout Japan. The Nohara family then go to the land of yōkai, and find themselves in a mysterious yet nostalgic world, where they go on an unpredictable adventure.

Sairi Itō stars in the film as Yako, a nine-tailed fox yōkai. Sakamoto of the comedy duo Mayurika plays the Squid Yōkai, first base player of the Edomae Sushies baseball team, which challenged Shin-chan and his friends to a baseball game.

Cast members include Yumiko Kobayashi , Miki Narahashi , Toshiyuki Morikawa , and Satomi Koorogi .

Masaki Watanabe ( Battle Spirits: Heroes , Sakamoto Days ) is directing the film. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchise , PriPara ) is penning the script. Shinei Animation , TV Asahi , ADK Emotions , and Futabasha are producing the film, and TOHO is distributing. Singer TOMOO will perform the film's theme song "Otona ni Nattara" (When I Become an Adult).

The 33rd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series will open in Japan on July 31.

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers ( Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers), the latest anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan series, opened in Japan on August 8, 2025. The film sold 363,000 tickets and earned 450,283,700 yen (about US$3.07 million) in its first three days, and sold 516,000 tickets to earn 633 million yen (about US$4.33 million) in its first four days, which included that Monday (August 11 was the Mountain Day holiday in Japan). The film is the 32nd 2D animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.

Crayon Shin-chan premiered in April 1992, and is currently airing every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. JST on TV Asahi .

The television anime of Yōichi Tsukahara 's Nohara Hiroshi Hirumeshi no Ryūgi ( Style of Hiroshi Nohara's LUNCH ) spinoff manga of Crayon Shin-chan premiered on TV Asahi on October 3.