2nd Live-Action Mr. Osomatsu Film Debuts at #3, New Version of Milky☆Subway Film at #9 in Japan

The second film in the series of live-action Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) films opened in Japan at #3. The film sold 141,000 tickets and earned 218,240,200 yen (about US$1.35 million) in its first three days.

Ae! Group also performs the film's theme song "Dekoboko Life" (Rough Life).

Taisuke Kawamura (live-action Kuragehime , live-action Nodame Cantabile Saishū Gakushō ) directed the new film, and Takayuki Takuma wrote the screenplay.

The website had announced on October 28 last year that the film had been delayed from its planned January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties. Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and now-former Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Members of Snow Man , another popular idol group from Johnny & Associates (now known as Starto Entertainment), starred in the first live-action film. The first live-action film opened in March 2022.

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination , and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — dropped from #2 to #4 in its eighth weekend. The film earned 104,590,750 yen (about US$651,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 7,519,717,110 yen (about US$46.82 million).

The film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film sold 1.121 million tickets and earned 1,601,093,600 yen (about US$9.96 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Image via Detective Conan movies' X/Twitter account © 2026 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the Detective Conan franchise 's 29th film, dropped from #4 to #5 in its 10th weekend. The film earned 109,879,300 yen (about US$684,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 13,208,211,100 yen (about US$82.25 million).

The film is now the fourth consecutive film in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, beginning with 2023's Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine film.

The film sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) in its first three days, making a new opening-weekend record for the franchise , and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

Rinji Zōhatsu Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki (Extra Service Milky☆Subway Local Train to the Theater) , the new version of the Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki ( Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express : Local Train to the Theater) re-edited film for Yōhei Kameyama 's Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express ( Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway ) anime, opened at #9. The film earned 42,043,500 yen (about US$261,800) in its first three days. Combined with the earnings of the first version of the film, they have collectively earned a total of 594,535,300 yen (about US$3.70 million).

Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki originally opened in Japan on February 6. It sold 109,500 tickets and earned 151,305,440 yen (about US$988,200) in its first three days.

The film released on Netflix in the U.S. on June 1.

The film is a re-edited version of the anime's 12 episodes with additional new content.

Momoka Terasawa and Anna Nagase returned for the film as Chiharu and Makina, respectively. The anime's additional cast also reprised their roles in the film. Yōhei Kameyama once again directed, wrote, and produced the sequel, and he also handled the character designs, modeling, animation, editing, and other duties mostly himself. Bit Grooove Promotion is credited as the film's sound company.

The live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga dropped from #8 to #10 in its seventh weekend.

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 478 million yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. In its first eight days in the Japanese box office, which spanned the entirety of the Golden Week holidays, the film sold 1.14 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.58 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 29. The film is also screening in the panoramic ScreenX format in 27 theaters all over Japan.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally.

Snow Man member Ren Meguro stars as Tarō Sakamoto, and Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Aya Ueto plays Tarō Sakamoto's wife Aoi Sakamoto, while Miyu Yoshimoto plays Tarō Sakamoto's daughter Hana Sakamoto. Other cast members include Mayū Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Akihisa Shiono as Kashima, and Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seiba. Takumi Kitamura , Yūsei Yagi , and Meru Nukumi play Order assassins Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi, respectively.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directed and wrote the script for the film. Keiya Tabuchi ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , live-action Attack on Titan , Kamen Rider Amazons ) directed the action. CREDEUS is producing the film with Avex Pictures .

The live-action film of Yuu Saiki 's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad ( Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai ) manga dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend.

Gekijōban Mononoke Dai-San-Shō: Hebigami ( Mononoke the Movie: Chapter 3: Snake God ), the third installment of the Mononoke franchise 's film trilogy, left the list in its third weekend. The film still earned 35,942,240 yen (about US$223,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 277,930,620 yen (about US$1.73 million).

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC