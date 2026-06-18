Bandai Announces New Naruto Card Game

New TCG debuts at Gen Con from July 30-August 2 before launching worldwide in 2027

Bandai Card Games announced on Thursday the Naruto Card Game , a new trading card game based on the Naruto series. The game will debut with tutorial sessions at this year's Gen Con event from July 30-August 2 in Indianapolis, before launching worldwide in 2027. The company streamed a trailer, which reveals that more information, such as card designs and the game's roadmap, is coming on July 29 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Image via Naruto Card Game's X/Twitter account © 2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN

The company also unveiled a commemorative illustration by Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto :

Image courtesy of Bandai Card Games © Masashi Kishimoto, Scott/SHUEISHA

Kishimoto also shared a comment:

" NARUTO CARD GAME! I'm glad to see the world of NARUTO grow larger once again. I truly hope these cards find their way to both your hands and your hearts."

Attendees for the free tutorial sessions at Gen Con 2026 can receive a gift set with a CP-001 "Chakra Card -Gen Con 2026 Ver.-" promotional card, backpack, sticker, and a ticket to purchase an official playmat in 2027. Visitors to the card game's booth can receive a backpack and sticker.

Bandai previously released the Naruto Collectible Card Game in 2006 until 2013.

Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Source: Press release