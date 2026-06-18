Cardcaptor Sakura Gets New Smartphone Game on June 25

allows players to collect digital characters, set them up in room dioramas

Image via Cardcaptor Sakura: Omoide no Kagi website ©KaraQ | ©CLAMP・ST/講談社・NEP・NHK

KaraQ unveiled Cardcaptor Sakura : Omoide no Kagi (Key of Memories), a new smartphone game for the Cardcaptor Sakura franchise , on Thursday. The free-to-play game (with in-app purchases) will launch on June 25.

In the game, players can collect digital miniatures of various characters from the franchise in over 100 outfits, then set up the figures inside a room diorama, decorated as one pleases.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in June 2016, and ended it in November 2023. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in April 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it released the 16th volume in March 2025.

The manga inspired a television anime that aired from January-June 2018 for 22 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on home video in 2019 and 2020. The anime has a planned sequel.

A Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched in October 2019 and it ended service in June 2020.