News
Corrector Yui Manga Creator Keiko Okamoto Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Okamoto died on May 6 due to cerebral hemorrhage
The official X/Twitter accounts for manga creator Keiko Okamoto and Comic Maomao revealed on Wednesday that Okamoto died on May 6 due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Okamoto's relatives posted the announcement on her account.
Okamoto drew one of the Corrector Yui manga (series creator Kia Asamiya drew the other manga). Tokyopop released Okamoto's manga in English. The manga was based on an anime that debuted in April 1999.
Okamoto had recently started the Ochikobore Hoketsu Reijо̄ wa Tsumetai Kо̄shaku kara Nigedashitai (The Dropout Substitute Daughter Wants to Run Away From the Cold Duke, pictured right) manga in Comic Maomao in March.
Okamoto drew one of the Corrector Yui manga (series creator Kia Asamiya drew the other manga). Tokyopop released Okamoto's manga in English. The manga was based on an anime that debuted in April 1999.
Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.
Sources: Keiko Okamoto's X/Twitter account, Comic Maomao's X/Twitter account