Corrector Yui Manga Creator Keiko Okamoto Dies

Okamoto died on May 6 due to cerebral hemorrhage

Image via Comic Maomao's X/Twitter account © Keiko Okamoto

Comic Maomao

The official X/Twitter accounts for manga creatorandrevealed on Wednesday that Okamoto died on May 6 due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Okamoto's relatives posted the announcement on her account.

Okamoto had recently started the Ochikobore Hoketsu Reijо̄ wa Tsumetai Kо̄shaku kara Nigedashitai (The Dropout Substitute Daughter Wants to Run Away From the Cold Duke, pictured right) manga in Comic Maomao in March.

Okamoto drew one of the Corrector Yui manga (series creator Kia Asamiya drew the other manga). Tokyopop released Okamoto's manga in English. The manga was based on an anime that debuted in April 1999.



Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.