Crunchyroll Plans to Expand to Taiwan, S. Korea

Taiwan localization slated to begin this summer, with S. Korea following later in the year

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Crunchyroll

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Tuesday that Crunchyroll plans to expand to Taiwan and South Korea, with localization slated to begin in Taiwan this summer, and in South Korea later in the year. Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini made the announcement during the APOS conference in Bali, Indonesia.

Deadline's report stated that Crunchyroll plans to invest in "content, localization, marketing, and community" for both regions.

Crunchyroll recently expanded to Thailand on February 4 earlier this year, adding a Thai-language user interface, and numerous titles available in both Thai subtitles and dubs, with more titles added every season.

Crunchyroll announced on May 8 that it has crossed 21 million paid subscribers globally.

Crunchyroll laid off a number of employees in March, after a restructuring and redistribution of roles based on location. The company's restructuring was also due to a shift in its e-commerce strategy, and not due to cost-cutting measures.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex . Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex 's Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) parent are both in turn subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group .

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Source: Deadline (Liz Shackleton)