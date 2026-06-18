emaqi Adds Shrine of the Morning Mist, Resignation Agency: The Worker's Last Resort, More Manga

Also: Do You Like Painfully Awkward Women? , An Elf, a Motorcycle, and an Imperial Geographic Surveyor and…

AI localization company Orange Inc. announced on Thursday that it will release the following manga titles in English on its e-bookstore service " emaqi " on the following dates:

Image courtesy of emaqi © Sayu Igusa 2023, Hakua Shiranami 2023

I Was Banished From My Clan for Sleeping Too Much and Dumped in a Forest, but While I Was Napping the Monsters Around Me Built a Kingdom But I Don't Care, I'm Going Back to Sleep

Aru Hi, Damin wo Musabotteitara Ichizoku kara Tsuihо̄sarete Mori ni Suteraremashita: Sonomama Netetara Mawari ga Katte ni Mamono no Kuni wo Tsukutteta Kedo, Watashi wa Kinisezu Kyо̄ mo Nemurimasu

Title:Creators: Hakua Shiranami (story), Sayu Igusa (art), Masayo (character design)Release date: June 19Summary: Claire, a vampire who loves nothing more in this world than sleeping, is banished to an unfamiliar forest by her grandfather, who could no longer stand her laziness. However, after she happens to encounter a Fenrir, a legendary monster, and makes him her kin, many other monsters begin to gather under her command. As she sleeps, the once-untamed wilds develop into a land where monsters live, but the humans have also sensed the disturbance in the forest...

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2011 by Hiroki Ugawa

Asagiri no Miko

Title:Creator:Release date: June 26Summary: High schooler Amatsu Tadahiro returns to his hometown of Miyoshi and moves into a shrine where the priesthood has been passed down through the female line for generations. But his reunion with a childhood friend is cut short when he is suddenly attacked by a supernatural being! This is the beginning of the fantasy romantic comedy manga based on the yokai tale, "Ino Mononoke Roku"!

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2017 by Wakana

Do You Like Painfully Awkward Women?

Title:Creator: WakanaRelease date: June 26Summary: Shiori Itai (26), an office lady who's been single since birth, desperately wants to be popular. She obsessively gathers information and bravely takes on every challenge. But thanks to her natural clumsiness and cringeworthy tendencies, things never quite work out. A hilariously unfortunate yet endearing look at the everyday life of a single office lady!

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2020 by Kensei Hokamoto

Resignation Agency: The Worker's Last Resort

Title:Creator:Release date: June 26Summary: I want to quit... but I can't... workplace harassment, excessive workload, unfair wages, impossible targets... Can anyone truly escape a toxic and exploitative “Black Company,” where abuse runs unchecked?! A labor tale that questions the true meaning of 'work,' told through the eyes of fierce lawyer Shiranui and novice Riko. "Quitting your job" is NOT running away!

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2023 by Tsuyoshi Isomoto

An Elf, a Motorcycle, and an Imperial Geographic Surveyor and…

Elf to Bike to Teikoku Chiri Chо̄sain to

Title:Creator:Release date: June 26Summary: Nonoa, an elf working as an assistant to a surveyor at the Imperial Geographic Institute, rides her motorcycle alongside her partner Kago. Together, the two survey the roads through provincial areas now overrun with monsters and demons, updating the maps of this drastically changed world. While taking a break to bathe at a spring, someone appears before Nonoa...!? An otherworldly bike fantasy!

Source: Email correspondence