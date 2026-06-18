'Got Dropped Into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work' Webtoon Breaks Record on KakaoPage Launch

Webtoon achieved platform's highest-ever hourly, daily transaction revenue for newly released title

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

The webtoon adaptation of Kakao Entertainment 's flagship IP Got Dropped Into a Ghost Story, Still Gotta Work set record-breaking performance metrics on the day of its launch on Kakao Page on June 5.

According to the company, the webtoon achieved the platform's highest-ever hourly and daily transaction revenue for a newly released title. The webtoon also set new speed records for engagement, surpassing 1 million views within two hours and reaching 6.5 million views by the end of its first day.

User interaction followed a similar trajectory, with the series accumulating over 27,000 comments within approximately 26 hours. As of the latest count, the webtoon has recorded around 11 million total views and more than 32,000 comments.

The series follows Sol-eum Kim, a rookie employee on the field investigation team at Baekilmong Company, who explores urban legends while developing survival strategies. The series gained attention for its paradoxical premise (continuing to go to work even after falling into ghost stories) and its unique narrative structure centered on analyzing and overcoming supernatural rules.

The original novel quickly built a dedicated fanbase upon release. It topped genre rankings shortly after launch and surpassed 100 million cumulative views within three months. The IP has since grown into one of Kakao Page 's flagship properties, with total views reaching approximately 370 million and over 600,000 user comments.

The original novel series does not have an English release. However, Tapas has released novel author Deok-soo Baek's other novel Debut or Die! in English as well as its webtoon adaptation.

The webtoon adaptation's artist Ssyungnyung drew the webtoon adaptation of the I Failed to Oust the Villain novel series. The webtoon is also available in English on Tapas.