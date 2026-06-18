Kagami Games to Release My (♂) Life as a Vampire's Maid (♀), 'Please Praise the SR Girls!', Arcana Alchemia, More Games in English

Also: GIKEI: The Tale of the Genpei War , Sakura, Moyu -as the Night's, Reincarnation-

Kagami Games announced on Thursday that it will release the following games in English:

Image courtesy of Kagami Games © Kagami Games

Studio Ubai Trans' My (♂) Life as a Vampire's Maid (♀) ( Chinmai Kyuuketsuki no Ojou-sama ni Towareta Ore wa, Nyotaika Saserarete Juujun na Imouto Maid ni Choukyou Sareteshimau Sou Desu ) in 2026 (also in Chinese)

( ) in 2026 (also in Chinese) Moonstone Cherry's Please Praise the SR Girls! - TBA, although localization is in the late stages (also in Chinese)

- TBA, although localization is in the late stages (also in Chinese) Inre's GIKEI: The Tale of the Genpei War - TBA (also in Chinese)

- TBA (also in Chinese) Lump of Sugar's Arcana Alchemia - TBA

- TBA FAVORITE's Sakura, Moyu -as the Night's, Reincarnation- - TBA, although localization is in the early stages

The company will release the previously announced Triple Pairing game from Hooksoft on July 21 and the Template!! An Angel's Gift ( Tenpure!! ) visual novel from Circus in June 26. The latter's release was originally slated for April.

Kagami Games is also collaborating with Kawaiinium to release Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity on other storefronts. The game debuted on PC via Steam in March 2025.

Finally, Kagami Games will release Moonstone's Imouto Paradise 2 in 2026 and Lump of Sugar's Hello, Goodbye at an unannounced date in Chinese. MangaGamer and Nekonyan , respectively, previously released the games in English.

Source: Press release