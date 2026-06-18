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Kagami Games to Release My (♂) Life as a Vampire's Maid (♀), 'Please Praise the SR Girls!', Arcana Alchemia, More Games in English
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: GIKEI: The Tale of the Genpei War, Sakura, Moyu -as the Night's, Reincarnation-
Kagami Games announced on Thursday that it will release the following games in English:
- Studio Ubai Trans' My (♂) Life as a Vampire's Maid (♀) (Chinmai Kyuuketsuki no Ojou-sama ni Towareta Ore wa, Nyotaika Saserarete Juujun na Imouto Maid ni Choukyou Sareteshimau Sou Desu) in 2026 (also in Chinese)
- Moonstone Cherry's Please Praise the SR Girls! - TBA, although localization is in the late stages (also in Chinese)
- Inre's GIKEI: The Tale of the Genpei War - TBA (also in Chinese)
- Lump of Sugar's Arcana Alchemia - TBA
- FAVORITE's Sakura, Moyu -as the Night's, Reincarnation- - TBA, although localization is in the early stages
The company will release the previously announced Triple Pairing game from Hooksoft on July 21 and the Template!! An Angel's Gift (Tenpure!!) visual novel from Circus in June 26. The latter's release was originally slated for April.
Kagami Games is also collaborating with Kawaiinium to release Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity on other storefronts. The game debuted on PC via Steam in March 2025.
Finally, Kagami Games will release Moonstone's Imouto Paradise 2 in 2026 and Lump of Sugar's Hello, Goodbye at an unannounced date in Chinese. MangaGamer and Nekonyan, respectively, previously released the games in English.
Source: Press release