News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing anime; Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga, Gladiator Battle Life manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Assassination Classroom: The Complete Series BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|June 16
|Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$74.98
|June 16
|COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Shout! Studios
|US$32.98
|June 16
|Heavy Metal L: Gaim Complete Series Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|June 16
|The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4K UHD/BDPlease
|Universal
|US$29.95
|June 16
|The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD/BDPlease
|Universal
|US$37.95
|June 16
|The Super Mario Galaxy Movie BD/DVDPlease
|Universal
|US$24.95
|June 16
|The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4K UHD/BDPlease
|Universal
|US$49.95
|June 16
|The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection BD/DVDPlease
|Universal
|US$44.95
|June 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adabana Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus GN 3-4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$20.99
|June 16
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|June 16
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 16
|Chainsmoker Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
|cocoon GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Fluffy Café in Another World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
|Fool Night GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend Omnibus GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|June 16
|Get Married So I Can Curse Your Firstborn and Finally Be Free! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Gladiator Battle Life GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Haikyu!! Omnibus GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 16
|I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
|The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Kingdom GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|June 16
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|MARS 30th Anniversary Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|June 16
|Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 16
|Nezumi's First Love GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|June 16
|One Piece Omnibus GN 36Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 16
|Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 7Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|June 16
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Rainbows After Storms GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 16
|Seraph of the End GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 16
|Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Tamer: Trash-Tier to Top-Tier GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|June 16
|This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
|Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
|Touched by Twilight GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Undead Unluck GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 16
|Wash It All Away GN 8Please
|Square Enix
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Wild Love: A BL Guide to the Animal Kingdom Omnibus GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|June 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adabana GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|June 16
|Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus GN 3-4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 16
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 16
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Blue Lock GN 38Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 16
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|June 16
|Chainsmoker Cat GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|cocoon GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Disney Manga: Stitch! Best Food Forever! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 16
|The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 17
|Fluffy Café in Another World GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Fool Night GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Get Married So I Can Curse Your Firstborn and Finally Be Free! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Gladiator Battle Life GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|I Fell for a Fujoshi GN 1Please
|Omoi
|US$8.99
|June 16
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 16
|I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Kingdom GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 16
|My Home Hero GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Nezumi's First Love GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 16
|Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 7Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 16
|Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Rainbows After Storms GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Seraph of the End GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 16
|Strange Pictures GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|June 16
|Tamer: Trash-Tier to Top-Tier GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Touched by Twilight GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Undead Unluck GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Wash It All Away GN 8Please
|Square Enix
|US$9.99
|June 16
|The Water Magician GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 17
|Wild Love: A BL Guide to the Animal Kingdom Omnibus GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Confession Strategy NovelCite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 18
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 17
|Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 12Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 18
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 17
|History of the Kingdom of Orcsen: How the Barbarian Orcish Nation Came to Burn Down the Peaceful Elfland Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
|A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 18
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 18
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 9Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 18
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 18
|When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 18
|Yes, No, or Maybe? Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|June 18
|Pokémon Champions iOS, Android gameCite
|Nintendo
|Free-to-Play
|June 17
|R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|June 18
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.