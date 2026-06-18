North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 14-20

Lucas and Coop honor the Knicks' historic win by looking at some of the best basketball that anime has to offer.

― Lucas and Coop honor the Knicks' historic win by looking at some of the best basketball that anime and manga has to offer. Crunchyroll streams Slam Dunk, Kuroko's Basketball, and Left-Hand Layup. Netflix streams Slam Dunk, The First Slam Dunk, and Kuroko's Basketball. Deep 3 manga Avail...