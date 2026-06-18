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North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing anime; Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga, Gladiator Battle Life manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Assassination Classroom: The Complete Series BDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 June 16
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition BDCite Crunchyroll US$74.98 June 16
COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing BDAnimeNewsNetwork Shout! Studios US$32.98 June 16
Heavy Metal L: Gaim Complete Series Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 June 16
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 4K UHD/BDPlease Universal US$29.95 June 16
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Limited Edition Steelbook 4K UHD/BDPlease Universal US$37.95 June 16
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie BD/DVDPlease Universal US$24.95 June 16
The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection 4K UHD/BDPlease Universal US$49.95 June 16
The Super Mario 2-Movie Collection BD/DVDPlease Universal US$44.95 June 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adabana Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Dark Horse US$14.99 June 16
Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus GN 3-4Cite Seven Seas US$20.99 June 16
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$13.99 June 16
Berserk of Gluttony GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16
By the Grace of the Gods GN 14Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 16
Chainsmoker Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16
cocoon GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
Fluffy Café in Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16
Fool Night GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
Girlfriend, Girlfriend Omnibus GN 4Please Viz Media US$24.99 June 16
Get Married So I Can Curse Your Firstborn and Finally Be Free! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 16
Gladiator Battle Life GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 16
Haikyu!! Omnibus GN 9Please Viz Media US$16.99 June 16
I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 16
Kingdom GN 8Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$16.99 June 16
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
MARS 30th Anniversary Edition GN 1 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$22.99 June 16
Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 June 16
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 23Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 16
Nezumi's First Love GN 4Please Vertical US$13.95 June 16
One Piece Omnibus GN 36Please Viz Media US$16.99 June 16
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 7Please Tokyopop US$13.99 June 16
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 June 16
Rainbows After Storms GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 16
Seraph of the End GN 34Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 10Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 16
Tamer: Trash-Tier to Top-Tier GN 2Please One Peace Books US$13.95 June 16
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 19Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16
Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16
Touched by Twilight GN 2Please Tokyopop US$14.99 June 16
Undead Unluck GN 25Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 16
Wash It All Away GN 8Please Square Enix US$14.99 June 16
Wild Love: A BL Guide to the Animal Kingdom Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$27.99 June 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adabana GN 3Please Dark Horse US$8.99 June 16
Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus GN 3-4Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 June 16
Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Tales of Iga GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 June 16
Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 June 16
Berserk of Gluttony GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Blue Lock GN 38Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 16
By the Grace of the Gods GN 14Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 16
Chainsmoker Cat GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
cocoon GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 June 16
Disney Manga: Stitch! Best Food Forever! GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 June 16
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 17
Fluffy Café in Another World GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Fool Night GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 16
Get Married So I Can Curse Your Firstborn and Finally Be Free! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 16
Gladiator Battle Life GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
I Fell for a Fujoshi GN 1Please Omoi US$8.99 June 16
I Have a Crush at Work GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 16
I’m the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Kingdom GN 8Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 16
Let Me See the Real You, Senpai! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 13Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 16
Mechanical Buddy Universe 1.0 GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 June 16
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 16
My Home Hero GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 16
Nezumi's First Love GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 16
Our Not-So-Lonely Planet Travel Guide GN 7Please Tokyopop US$7.99 June 16
Parasyte Paperback Collection GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 16
Rainbows After Storms GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 16
Seraph of the End GN 34Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 10Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 16
Strange Pictures GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 June 16
Tamer: Trash-Tier to Top-Tier GN 2Please One Peace Books US$9.99 June 16
Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Touched by Twilight GN 2Please Tokyopop US$9.99 June 16
Undead Unluck GN 25Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 16
Wash It All Away GN 8Please Square Enix US$9.99 June 16
The Water Magician GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 17
Wild Love: A BL Guide to the Animal Kingdom Omnibus GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 June 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Confession Strategy NovelCite Seven Seas US$15.99 June 18
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 June 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 17
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 12Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 18
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 17
History of the Kingdom of Orcsen: How the Barbarian Orcish Nation Came to Burn Down the Peaceful Elfland Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18
A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 18

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 18
Loner Life in Another World Novel 9Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 June 18
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$24.99 June 18
When a Clueless First-Person Shooter Player Falls into Another World Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 18
Yes, No, or Maybe? Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 June 18
Pokémon Champions iOS, Android gameCite Nintendo Free-to-Play June 17
R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 June 18


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 7-13
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