Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, October TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of Tsutomu's Ojisan wa Kawaii Mono ga Osuki. (Older Men Like Cute Things) manga began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and October television debut.

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The cast includes:

Tomoe Makino ( The Moon on a Rainy Night , Kotaro Lives Alone , Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Yū Satō ( Kotaro Lives Alone , Sorairo Utility , Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! ) is in charge of series compositions. Tomomi Kimura ( Kotaro Lives Alone ) is designing the characters. Takamasa Nakakuki is the art director, while Akira Hashigami is the color key artist. Tomoya Hosaka is the director of photography, while Kiyomi Yamada is the editor. Fumihiko Ōtera is the sound director, and Magic Capsule is credited for sound production. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. YTE is credited for music production, and FUTOKOROGATANA is credited for music production assistance.

The manga centers on Mitsutaka Oji, a 40-year-old man who by all appearances is attractive and cool and is excellent at his job. However, he has a secret: he absolutely loves small and cute things. The comedy manga follows his everyday life.

Tsutomu launched the manga on Flex Comics ' Comic Polis service in July 2017. Flex Comics released the 11th compiled volume on February 14.

The manga previously inspired a live-action television adaptation in 2020.