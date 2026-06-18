That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Theme Song Artists for 2nd Part

The staff for the fourth That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) anime season revealed on Friday a new promotional video, visual, and theme song artists for the second part:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社/転スラ製作委員会

Daoko performs the new opening theme song "TACTIC," and Azusa Tadokoro performs the new ending theme song "Hymnal."

The staff also announced that the Blu-ray Disc for the second anime film Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ) will ship in Japan on September 25.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社/転スラ製作委員会

The new season debuted on April 3 on's now one-hour "Friday Anime Night" programming block, at 11:00 p.m. JST. The new season started airing onon April 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST and on other streaming services at 11:00 p.m. JST. streams the anime as it airs.

The anime's fourth season will air for a total run of five cours (quarters of a year), with the first two cours airing continuously.

8-Bit is returning once again to animate the fourth season, and Miho Okasaki returns to voice protagonist Rimuru Tempest. Eir Aoi performs the first opening theme song "Esoragoto" (Pipe Dream), and CiON performs the first ending theme song "Katsubō" (Craving).

Fuse serialized the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print with illustration by Mitz Va in 2014. The novel series ended with its 23rd and final volume on November 29. A spinoff side story volume titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Toaru Kyūka no Sugoshi-kata ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : How to Spend a Certain Vacation) shipped alongside the final volume. The novels will get a side-story series, with the first part slated for release in 2026.

Yen Press releases the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The show aired for two continuous cours for a half-year run.

The second anime film Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ) opened in Japan on February 27. Crunchyroll screened the film in theaters in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on May 1. The film screened in both Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures rescreened the film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond with an exclusive 10-minute sneak peek at the new movie for one day only on April 20.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.