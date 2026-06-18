The Reincarnated Elf Left on a Journey to Master His Magic and With His Extra Lifespan Became a Living Legend TV Anime Unveils Teaser Video, Main Cast, Staff, 2027 Debut

ASMIK Ace revealed on Thursday the teaser promo video, teaser visual, main cast, staff, and 2027 debut for the television anime adaptation of Monshō Sakakibara 's Majutsu o Kiwamete Tabi ni Deta Tensei Elf, Moteamashita Jumyō de Ikeru Densetsu to Naru ( Tensei Elf for short) light novel series. ASMIK Ace also revealed the anime's tentative English title The Reincarnated Elf Left on a Journey to Master His Magic and With His Extra Lifespan Became a Living Legend .

Image courtesy of Asmik Ace ©榊原モンショー・kanco・スターツ出版／「転生エルフ」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Daiki Yamashita as Liese

Image courtesy of Asmik Ace ©榊原モンショー・kanco・スターツ出版／「転生エルフ」製作委員会

Hana Hishikawa as Minori

Image courtesy of Asmik Ace ©榊原モンショー・kanco・スターツ出版／「転生エルフ」製作委員会

Yuki Inaba ( KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World ; Parasyte -the maxim- , Shōnen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Palette , and is also in charge of series scripts.

ASMIK Ace describes the story:

Reincarnated as an elf— After his ordinary life comes to an abrupt end in a sudden accident, he is reincarnated as an elf with a lifespan of 1,000 years. Determined to live a life without regrets and leave behind proof of his existence, he sets out on a journey—where he reunites with a young girl whose life he once saved. An isekai fantasy depicting the journey of a reincarnated elf, marked by encounters and farewells.

Sakakibara launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in 2021. Starts Publishing released one volume of the novel with illustrations by Hatori Kyoka in 2022.

kanco 's manga adaptation launched on Starts Publishing 's Novema website in May 2023, under the company's isekai comic label Glast COMICS. The manga also serializes on Starts Publishing 's new manga website Manga Zegra. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in March 2024, and the sixth volume will ship on June 26.

Source: Press release