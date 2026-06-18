WATATEN!'s Nanatsu Mukunoki Launches Barikyari JK Mone-senpai Manga on July 16

New manga centers on 2 adult women

The August issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nanatsu Mukunoki will launch a new manga titled Barikyari JK Mone-senpai (Mone-senpai The Career Woman High Schooler) in the magazine's next issue on July 16. The manga centers on two adult women, a career-focused office worker and a manga creator, trying to figure out their own ways.

Mukunoki launched the Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! manga in Comic Yuri Hime in 2016, and ended it in April 2025. Ichijinsha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in May 2025.

A television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me . The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.

The manga also inspired the Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends anime film that debuted in Japan in October 2022.