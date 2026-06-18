Writer Jirō Sugiura, Artist Umemaru's The Fake Alchemist Manga Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced the television anime adaptation of storywriter Jirō Sugiura and artist Umemaru 's The Fake Alchemist ( Nisemono no Renkinjutsushi ) manga, and revealed a commemorative trailer and teaser visual on Thursday. Passione is animating the series.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Jiro Sugiura, Umemaru/KADOKAWA/The Fake Alchemist Partners

Kadokawa describes the story:

As an indie hit that became a legendary sensation, surpassing 1 million copies in its commercial edition in Japan, this new monumental “isekai” finally gets a TV adaptation! In the city-state of Orichalconia, a world where alchemy and magic are deeply rooted in the lives of the people, the reincarnated Paracelsus ekes out a living as an alchemist while hiding his “cheat skills”. However, his life changes dramatically one day after he enters into a contract with a shaman slave-girl, Nora, and later meets Coco, an elf who has lost all four limbs and five senses. To save Coco, what began as a rescue attempt in a small workshop gradually escalates into a battle involving alchemy and sorcery, space and even the gods themselves— The curtain now rises on this story, filled to the brim with “everything fantasy”!

Sugiura and Umemara also each drew a special illustration of one of the manga's characters Nora, and gave messages regarding the anime adaptation.

Illustration by Jirō Sugiura Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Jiro Sugiura, Umemaru/KADOKAWA/The Fake Alchemist Partners

Illustration by Umemaru Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Jiro Sugiura, Umemaru/KADOKAWA/The Fake Alchemist Partners

Message from storywriter Jirō Sugiura :

I am surprised, thinking to myself, 'To think the day would come when The Fake Alchemist becomes an anime...' This is entirely thanks to everyone who has supported us. Thank you very much! I would be happy if you enjoy it.

Message from artist Umemaru :

The anime adaptation of The Fake Alchemist has been announced! Thank you very much! I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Sugiura-sensei, everyone who has been involved with the work, and the readers who have supported us. As the person in charge of the manga art, I am very happy that this beloved work I have been involved with will have new life breathed into it by the hands of the wonderful staff. As a fan of The Fake Alchemist , I am looking forward to the day when I can enjoy the anime together with everyone.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Jirō Sugiura, Umemaru, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Sugiura and Umemaru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's KadoComi website in June 2023. The manga is ongoing, and Kadokawa released the fifth compiled book volume on February 20. Kadokawa is releasing the manga in English digitally. Yen Press releases the manga in print, with the second volume scheduled for release on June 23.

Sugiura launched the My Wife Has No Emotion manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in 2019, although the manga has been on hiatus since November 2024. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2024.

















Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.