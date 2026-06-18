You are Ms. Servant Manga Resumes After 4 Months

Manga publishes new chapter on June 21

Image via Amazon ©Shotan, Shogakukan

You are Ms. servant

'smanga website announced on Sunday that's) manga will resume serialization on June 21, signaling the series' return after four months. The series last published a new chapter on February 8.

Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family. Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!

Shotan launched the manga on Sunday Webry in 2020. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped on March 12.

The manga's television anime adaptation debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Sunday Webry