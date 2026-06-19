Chainsaw Man Anime Gets Smartphone Game With Opening Animation by MAPPA

The " MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal" livestream event on Friday revealed that the Chainsaw Man anime is getting a smartphone game. The game will feature an opening animated sequence by MAPPA featuring Maximum The Hormone 's song "All the Lynch!! All the Mince!!" MAPPA is streaming the animated sequence.

The game has an official English X/Twitter account.

Tatsuki Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The second part ended on March 25, and is the final part of the manga.

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the manga's Reze Arc, opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend. The film opened in theaters in the United States on October 24. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation, and MAPPA revealed a new teaser video for the anime on Friday at the same livestream event.