Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc Anime's 2nd Teaser Unveils Staff

The anime studio MAPPA presented the second teaser for the Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc anime during its live-streamed "15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal" event on Friday. The teaser confirms the main staff.

Tatsuya Yoshihara is returning from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc to direct the next anime at MAPPA . The updated staff includes:

The Chainsaw Man television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the anime film also based on the Reze Arc of the Chainsaw Man manga , opened in Japan on September 19, 2025 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

SPE acquired worldwide theatrical rights to the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24. The film earned an estimated US$17.25 million to top its opening weekend in 3,003 North American theaters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

The manga's first stage play adaptation ran from September to October 2023 in Tokyo and Kyoto. A second stage play adaptation adapting the Reze Arc will run in Tokyo and Kyoto from July to August next year.