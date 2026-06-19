Dorohedoro Anime's 3rd Season Reveals Teaser Video

Anime's 2nd season debuted on April 1 after a delay

The " MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal" livestream event on Friday revealed a teaser video for the third anime season based on Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga.

Image via Dorohedoro Season 2's website © 2026 林田球・小学館／『ドロヘドロ Season2』製作委員会

The second season debuted on April 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on various platforms "almost simultaneously worldwide."is streaming the second season, and it is now streaming season 1. Season 1 is available with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, and with Japanese audio with subtitles in all regions except Japan and China.is also streaming the anime. Season 2 also has an English dub

The second season was previously scheduled to debut in 2025.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

The first anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the season outside Japan in May 2020.