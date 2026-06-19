Hell Mode Anime Season 2 Announces Another Cast Member, Ending Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of writer Hamuo and illustrator Mo 's Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) light novel series announced another cast member and the ending theme song for the second season on Friday. Yui Horie voices Maria, a summoned beast who looks like a French doll:

The group ChoQMay performs the ending theme song "Firetail."

Image via Hell Mode anime's website © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

The cast members for the second season include

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , The Great Cleric ) returns to direct the new saeson at Yokohama Animation Lab . Daishiro Tanimura ( Magical Destroyers ) is also back in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsushima ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is designing the characters again. Misaki Tsuchida , Junko Nakajima , Reiko Abe , Moyu Kanazaki , Kaho Sawada , Kanade Sakuma , BeauDamian , and Tsugumi Tanaka are all composing the music again, alongside Shūichirō Fukuhiro , Mayo Kurihara , and Shin Miki .

Romanha Marshmallow performs the new opening theme song "○✕△□".

The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on July 3 at 25:00 (effectively, July 4 at 1:00 a.m.), and it will also run on MBS , BS NTV , and AT-X .

The anime's first season debuted on television on January 9 at 25:05 (effectively January 10 at 1:05 a.m.), before airing later that night on MBS . The anime then aired on BS NTV on January 11 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime debuted on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 9 at 25:35 (effectively January 10 at 1:35 a.m.). The anime then debuted streaming on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 12. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020.

Tetta launched the ongoing manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020.