Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 Anime Reveals Teaser Video

The " MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal" livestream event on Friday revealed a teaser video for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 , the fourth season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The video states the anime is in production but does not give a release window. The event also revealed that Takeru Satō (assistant director for the third season) will be the new director.

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Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's website © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 anime premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. The 12th and final episode aired as an extended 27-minute episode on March 26.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.

Shōta Goshozono ( JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie , Ranking of Kings ) returned to direct the third season at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , DAN DA DAN ) wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Animation directors Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa returned, but this time to design the characters. Yoshimasa Terui ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , Hi Score Girl ) composed the music for the season.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film opened simultaneously in Japan on November 7 on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.