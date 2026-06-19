Kana Nishino Performs Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime's New Opening Theme Song

The staff for Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke , the new television anime of Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) light novel series, revealed the anime's next opening theme song in a video preview on Friday. Kana Nishino is performing the opening theme song "Power of Love" for the anime's second of two cours (quarters of the year).

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

, the actress who also sings under the stage name adieu, is performing the ending theme song "Wanna me." Singer-songwriterwrote the lyrics and music for the song. The song's CD single will go on sale on July 29. A limited first pressing will bundle a Blu-ray Disc with footage from the "adieu LIVE 2025 à la plume" concert last September.

The anime premiered on April 4 on the Yomiuri TV and NTV channels at 5:30 p.m. JST (4:30 a.m. EDT). The anime is airing across two consecutive cours for a half-year run. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with English subtitles and an English dub.

Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively. The anime's new cast members include:

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Kowloon Generic Romance , Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the new series at Wit Studio , replacing the franchise 's previous director Mitsuru Hongō . Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa ( After the Rain , The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.

Little Glee Monster performs the current opening theme song "Pages." Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta performs the anime's first ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).

The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired.

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 13 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English.