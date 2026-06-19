Korea Hosts International Task Force Meeting to Combat Global Piracy

Discussions also covered ongoing international investigations under Interpol's “Stop Online Piracy” initiative

Image via MCST's website © MCST

South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) convened an international enforcement meeting on June 9 in Seoul to strengthen global cooperation against copyright infringement targeting K-content.

The “2026 International Copyright Protection Enforcement Conference,” held at Lotte Hotel Seoul, brought together law enforcement agencies from five countries — Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Netherlands — along with Interpol, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Korea office, and Korean authorities including the Ministry of Justice, prosecutors, and police.

Private-sector participants included major content industry stakeholders such as Naver WEBTOON and Kakao Entertainment .

The meeting focused on sharing enforcement strategies and coordinating joint operations to track and apprehend overseas copyright offenders. Discussions also covered ongoing international investigations under Interpol's “Stop Online Piracy” (I-SOP) initiative, as well as public-private collaboration efforts.

The ministry emphasized that cross-border copyright crimes require coordinated global responses, pledging to further strengthen its investigative network with international partners.

Sources: MCST press release