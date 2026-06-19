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Korea Hosts International Task Force Meeting to Combat Global Piracy
posted on by Wonhee Cho
South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) convened an international enforcement meeting on June 9 in Seoul to strengthen global cooperation against copyright infringement targeting K-content.
The “2026 International Copyright Protection Enforcement Conference,” held at Lotte Hotel Seoul, brought together law enforcement agencies from five countries — Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Netherlands — along with Interpol, the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Korea office, and Korean authorities including the Ministry of Justice, prosecutors, and police.
Private-sector participants included major content industry stakeholders such as Naver WEBTOON and Kakao Entertainment.
The meeting focused on sharing enforcement strategies and coordinating joint operations to track and apprehend overseas copyright offenders. Discussions also covered ongoing international investigations under Interpol's “Stop Online Piracy” (I-SOP) initiative, as well as public-private collaboration efforts.
The ministry emphasized that cross-border copyright crimes require coordinated global responses, pledging to further strengthen its investigative network with international partners.
Sources: MCST press release