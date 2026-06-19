MAPPA Produces Beat & Motion Anime Debuting on Netflix in 2027

Main staff, cast, trailer revealed

The " MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal" livestream event on Friday revealed that MAPPA is producing the anime adaptation of Naoki Fujita 's Beat & Motion manga that will debut on Netflix in 2027. The announcement revealed a teaser visual, first trailer, full staff, and two main cast members.

The anime's staff includes:

The anime will star Shūichirō Umeda as Tatsuhiko and Aya Gomazuru as Nico.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both releasing the manga in English. Viz Media describes the first volume:

After that fateful night, Tatsuhiko posts a new animation on social media and soon finds that it's gone viral! His favorite musician, Nico, reaches out and asks him to collaborate on a music video for one of her songs. At their first meeting, Tatsuhiko is shocked to discover that he recognizes Nico from the night that changed everything…

The manga was the MILLION TAG reality show winner in August 2021. Aside from getting his manga serialized on Shonen Jump+ , Fujita also won 5 million yen (about US$45,000 at that time), a compiled book volume of his manga, and an anime adaptation that will stream globally and exclusively on Netflix .

The manga launched on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in February 2023. The manga's sixth and final shipped in March 2025.