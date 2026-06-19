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MAPPA Reveals Jimoto Saiko! Anime For Release on Netflix
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The "MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal" livestream event on Friday revealed that it is producing an anime adaptation of usagi's Jimoto Saikō! (Hometown is the Best!) manga that will stream on Netflix worldwide. The video features aiko's song "milk."
The anime's staff includes:
- Director: Tokio Igarashi
- Script: Ryō Takata
- Character Design: Rio
- Art Director: Naoki Takada
- Color Design: Yukiko Kakita
- 3DCG Director: Yōsei Sawai
- Director of Photography: Kaori Yoneda
- Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka
- Animation Producer: Takahiro Ogawa
- Production: MAPPA
The manga centers on Chanel and her friends, whose hometown has an environment that gathers many evils in this world: violence, drugs, poverty, and discrimination, to name a few. The upperclassmen at Chanel's school have tattoos everywhere, are quick to get violent, and are heavy drinkers. Can Chanel and her friend Chihiro survive in this dark stew of a hometown?
usagi first launched the manga on X (formerly Twitter). Saizusha published the manga's first compiled volume in August 2022, and released the eighth volume in August 2025.
Sources: MAPPA 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal livestream, Jimoto Saikō! anime's website