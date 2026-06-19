New Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime's Latest Video Unveils Theme Song, July 5 Debut

The staff for the new Ahare! Meisaku-kun television anime presented a promotional video and key visual on Friday. The video announces and previews the theme song "Nonsense Nonsense" by the band Frederic , and it also announces the new anime's July 5 premiere.

The new five-minute anime shorts will premiere on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Broadcasting Kyushu channels on July 5 at 24:45 (effectively, July 6 at 12:45 a.m.)

The returning staff includes director Taketo Shinkai , character designer Jun Oson , and the animation studio Pie in the sky .

AnimeLog describes the series:

Once upon a time, there was a prestigious school called "Ryugu Elementary School" that produced many famous characters. One day, an ordinary boy named "Matsuda Meisaku" entered Ryugu Elementary School. Will he be able to graduate from the school as a masterpiece character, surrounded by a lot of strong characters such as 'Sweetie' who is super stupid and high-tension, 'Musubi' who is mad and called 'Onigiri', 'Nokio' who is a narcissist and calls himself a robot, and 'Bolt' who is obviously faster than a rabbit?

The franchise held its first exhibition in the Shibuya PARCO building in Tokyo in November 2022 and featured an original exclusive anime titled " Bolt, Bu Yamerutteyo " (Bolt, Said He Would Quit the Club).

The first television anime premiered in April 2016 during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show with 39 five-minute episodes. AnimeLog (Anilog) began streaming the anime on its global YouTube channel in November 2020.

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2021, and aired until the following March. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

The staff of the anime launched a Makuake crowdfunding campaign for another season of the anime in April 2022, and the campaign met its goal on the same day. The project raised 19,938,500 yen (about US$145,800) by the time it ended in June of the same year. That season premiered in August 2022.