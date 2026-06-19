'Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her' TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals July 6 Debut

The official website for Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her — the television anime of Yu Hibari and illustrator Siso 's Tenkō-saki no Seiso Karen na Bishōjo ga, Mukashi Danshi to Omotte Issho ni Asonda Osananajimi Datta Ken (The Neat and Beautiful Girl at My New School Was My Childhood Friend Who I Used to Play With Who I Thought was a Boy, or Tenbin for short) light novel series — revealed the show's second promotional video and second main visual on Friday. The staff also revealed the show's July 6 debut, and revealed that harmoe will perform the ending theme song "Tilt."

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The anime will debut on July 6 at 11:30 p.m. on TV Tokyo , and will also air on Sun TV and BS Fuji . The series will stream in Japan on d Anime Store , ABEMA , and U-NEXT , among other services starting on July 6 at 24:00 (effectively July 7 at 12:00 a.m.).

Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Image via Tenbin anime's website ©雲雀湯/KADOKAWA/ 「てんびん」製作委員会

The youth romantic comedy story centers on Hayato, who transfers to a high school in the city. There, he is reunited with Haruki, whom Hayato remembers as a boy he used to play with seven years ago. Only, Hayato now realizes that Haruki is actually a girl.

The anime stars:

Chuan Feng Xu (episode director on Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army , Akuma Kun ) is directing the anime, and Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior , Witch Watch ) is overseeing the series scripts. N-Nei Kurahashi is designing the character based on the original novel illustrations by Siso . Daiki Hachimaki is directing the sound, and Ryosuke Nakanishi ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! , High School DxD ), Naoki Tani ( The Detective Is Already Dead , The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest , Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ), and Yuri Morita ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) are composing the music with Pony Canyon producing.

Girl group Dialogue+ performs the opening theme song "Natsu ni Kasanete" (Adding to Summer).

Hibari launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Become Novelists") website in 2020. Kadokawa started publishing the series with illustration by Siso in 2021.

Ōyama launched the manga adaptation on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Dora Dora Flat" website in 2021.

Sources: Oh Boy, Was I Wrong About Her anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.