Pinkfong's Bebefinn Franchise to Get Amazon Kids+ Original Animated Series

Series will incorporate existing popular songs from Bebefinn franchise, newly produced original tracks

Image courtesy of The Pinkfong Company

Korean-based entertainment company The Pinkfong Company announced on June 15 it has partnered with Amazon 's Amazon Kids+ to produce a new original animated series based on its Bebefinn franchise.

Titled The Big Book of Bebefinn, the series will be developed as an Amazon Kids+ Original, marking the first collaboration between the two companies from the planning stage. The musical animation will consist of 18 episodes, each running approximately seven minutes, and follows the curious protagonist Finn as he navigates everyday “first experiences” such as riding a bike, visiting the hospital, and trying new foods.

The series will incorporate both existing popular songs from the Bebefinn franchise and newly produced original tracks, while using a memory album motif to highlight the emotional milestones of childhood. The project is also expected to serve as a turning point for the franchise, expanding beyond its YouTube -focused short- and mid-form content into a more narrative-driven long-form format.

First launched in 2022, Bebefinn has grown into a global kids and family franchise, surpassing 58 billion cumulative views and 80 million subscribers on YouTube . Its original series previously ranked No. 1 in Netflix 's Kids category across 11 countries, including the United States, and entered the Top 10 in 25 regions. A feature-length release also debuted on Netflix earlier this year.