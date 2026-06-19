The Cat and the Dragon Anime's 2nd Video Announces More Cast, Theme Songs, June 27 Net Debut

The official website for the television anime of Amara 's Neko to Ryū ( The Cat and the Dragon ) novels presented the anime's second promotional video and a new key visual on Saturday. The video announces five more cast members and the June 27 streaming premiere for the anime, and it also announces and previews the theme songs.

The newly announced cast members are:

Singer suis from the band yorushika is performing the opening theme song "Nekohi" (Cat Day), and vocalist lia's band shallm performs the ending theme song "Tadaima no Basho" (A Place to Call Home).

The anime will stream first on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services in Japan on June 27 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), one week before its television broadcast and streaming on other services.

In the story, deep in the forest, a fire breathing dragon lost its parents before it was born. By happenstance, a mother cat encounters the dragon and decides to raise it. The cat family welcomes the dragon, who is seen as a "slightly weird cat who can fly and breathe fire." The dragon, to repay the favor to the mother cat for raising it, decides to stay in the forest and watch over the other cats. The cats affectionally call the dragon "winged uncle," and the dragon is known among humankind as the "cat dragon."

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website ©アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Jin-Koo Oh ( Tonbo! ) is directing the anime at OLM. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Rie Nishino and Chiaki Kurakazu are designing the characters. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

The anime will begin airing on the Tokyo MX channel on July 4 at 9:00 p.m. JST. The anime will start running on BS NTV on July 6, on Yomiuri TV on July 7, on Nagasaki Culture Broadcasting on July 8, and on AT-X on July 9.

Amara debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2013. Takarajimasha published the first light novel volume in hardcover with illustrations by Mai Ōkuma in April 2016. The ninth light novel volume shipped in November 2025. The number of copies in circulation exceeds 1.4 million.

Izumi Sasaki launched a manga adaptation on Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and it also began serialization on Manga Box in April 2020. The 13th compiled book volume will ship on July 24.