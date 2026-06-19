Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 17th Season on July 12

Theme of new season is "decision"

The staff of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime announced on Friday that the anime is getting a 17th season that will air on the TV Tokyo channel starting on July 12. The theme for this season is "decision."

Image via Yamishibai anime's X/Twitter account © YAM

Cast members in the new season include: Kanji Tsuda , Tomoko Ōishi , Satoko Tsuchiya , Ryō Shinoda , Ray Shirakawa, Toshimasa Niiro , Miu Miyake , Akari Nakamura , Ann Yamane , Rina Gorōmaru , Sōsuke Hanatani , Takuya (from Fuurin), and Shoji (from Fuurin).

Akira Funada is returning from the last six seasons to direct and produce the anime at ILCA with production cooperation by ILCASHIPS and LEON STUDIO . Additional producers include Takuya Iwasaki and Norio Yamakawa . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhiro Sasaki , and Kanako Ishigami .

Animators include: Kazuma Taketani , jimmy , OHAGI , Yū Ebihara , Momoka Higurashi , " nishiyama&rie ," Takashi Iitsuka , Oroka Ohno, and Norio Yamakawa . Storyboarders include: Shōma Mutō , Chōji Yoshikawa , and Kazuma Taketani .

Fuurin performs the ending theme song "Yamishibai no Blues."

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 16th and most recent season debuted on January 11.

The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series.