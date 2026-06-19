Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers Anime's 2nd Part Previews Ending Theme in New Video

Show's 2nd part debuts on July 7

The staff for Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers , the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, revealed a second promotional video on Friday for the anime's second cours (quarter of a year). The video previews the ending theme song.

Image via Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website © SUNRISE

The anime's second part will debut on July 7.

Dannie May performs the new opening theme song "Bad Idenshi" (Bad Gene), and karanoah performs the ending theme song "Bakemon."

New cast members include:

The anime premiered on January 6 on the Tokyo MX channel, and it streamed on U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and d Anime Store . The anime also ran on Kansai TV and BS11 . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the new anime at Sunrise . Shōgo Mutō ( Crows Zero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate , the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise , is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! ) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotobuki ( MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island ) for villains, Hideo Okamoto ( Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki ( Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering ) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama ( Overlord ) is composing the music.

The additional staff members are:

Rock band blank paper performs the anime's first opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn), and boy group ONE OR EIGHT performs the first ending theme song "POWER."

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ( Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Sources: Yoroi-Shinden Samurai Troopers anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.