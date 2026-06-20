Crunchyroll Adds Zombie Land Saga Film, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Film, Given OVA

Crunchyroll added the Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (Dream Galactic Paradise) anime film, the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved ( Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon: Samishigariya no Ryū ) anime film, and the Given: Moments in Life OVA on Friday.

Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise

Crunchyroll

Thefilm debuted on October 24 and ranked at #8 for its first weekend. The film earned 97,269,200 yen (about US$638,800) in its first three days. held a one-day English-dubbed screening of the film in the United States and Canada on January 19.

Takafumi Ishida and Takeru Satō (both Zombie Land Saga episode directors) directed the film at MAPPA . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) wrote the screenplay. Fumihide Sai , Jinshichi Yamaguchi (both chief animation directors for Zombie Land Saga ), and Kasumi Fukagawa (character designer for Zombie Land Saga ) are credited as character designers. Yasuharu Takanashi returned to compose the music. Yuriko Waki returned as an animation producer.



Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved

Crunchyroll

Thefilm opened on June 27 in 199 theaters in Japan. screened the film on October 20 in North America in Japanese with English subtitles.

Tatsuya Ishihara ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S ; Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! ) directed the anime. The film features returning cast members Mutsumi Tamura as Kobayashi, Yūki Kuwahara as Tohru, and Maria Naganawa as Kanna.

The new cast members include Fumihiko Tachiki as Kimun Kamui and Nobunaga Shimazaki as Azad. Shiori Sugiura voices Ilulu in the film, replacing Tomomi Mineuchi who quit voice acting in 2022.

fhána performs the opening theme song "Namida no Parade" (Parade of Tears). Sachiko Kobayashi performs the ending theme song "Bokutachi no Hibi" ("Days of Us"), and kotringo performs the insert song "Negaigoto" (Wish).



©キヅナツキ・新書館／ギヴン製作委員会

Given: Moments in Life

OVA

Given 10th Mix

Crunchyroll

OVA

Theoriginally shipped with a limited edition of the compiled book volume for, the spinoff manga of'smanga, in October 2025.describes theas a collection of short stories featuring Mafuyu, Ritsuka, Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.

Kizu launched the Given manga in Chéri+ in 2014. The manga ended in March 2023, and Shinshokan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in September 2023. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga is releasing the series.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

An original anime disc (or original video anime) titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given - on the other hand ) – which focused on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given movie – shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume in December 2021. Crunchyroll started streaming the OVA episode in July 2022.

Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , the first film in a two-part sequel anime film project based on the manga, debuted in Japan in January 2024. The Eiga Given: Umi e film opened in September 2024.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) via @AIR_News01