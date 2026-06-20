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'Goodbye, Lara' Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals Hana Hope's Ending Theme
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kadokawa revealed a third promotional video for the Goodbye, Lara (Sayonara Lara) original anime on Saturday. The video reveals and previews Hana Hope's ending theme song "Hearts Glow."
The anime's staff also revealed a new main visual and more cast members.
The new cast includes:
The anime stars:
- Hana Hishikawa as Lara
- Nana Kawaishi as Mari Otsu
- Rica Fukami as Grace
- Ayumu Murase as Luca
- Tomohiro Ōno as Yoshihiro Otsu
- Mitsuaki Madono as Makoto Otsu,
- Nanae Sumitomo as Ema Otsu
- Masaki Terasoma as Rowan
Takushi Koide is directing the series at Kinema Citrus, and Anna Kawahara is overseeing the series scripts. Shiori Tani is the character designer, and Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music at Kadokawa.
Additional staff includes:
- Art Director: Mari Fujino (Studio Pablo)
- Color Design: Rika Aizawa
- Director of Photography: Kazuto Izumita (T2 Studio)
- Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa
- Graphic Design: Yūto Hama, Mai Yamaguchi
- Deep Sea Images: MON
- Water Artist: Naoki Yoshibe
- Sound Director: Haru Yamada
Ikimono-gakari performs the anime's opening theme song "Sayonara Lara."
Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid. The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide's hometown is located.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.