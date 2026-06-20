'Goodbye, Lara' Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals Hana Hope's Ending Theme

2 more cast members announced for series debuting on July 5

Kadokawa revealed a third promotional video for the Goodbye, Lara ( Sayonara Lara ) original anime on Saturday. The video reveals and previews Hana Hope 's ending theme song "Hearts Glow."

The anime's staff also revealed a new main visual and more cast members.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©キネマシトラス／「さよならララ」製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Minami Tsuda as Risa, Lara's fourth older sister

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©キネマシトラス／「さよならララ」製作委員会

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Kōta, who is always acting together with Risa

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©キネマシトラス／「さよならララ」製作委員会

The anime will debut on July 5 at 24:30 (effectively July 6 at 12:30 a.m.) on, before airing later that night onand. The anime will also air onstarting on July 6.will stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Takushi Koide is directing the series at Kinema Citrus , and Anna Kawahara is overseeing the series scripts. Shiori Tani is the character designer, and Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music at Kadokawa .

Additional staff includes:

Ikimono-gakari performs the anime's opening theme song "Sayonara Lara."

Goodbye, Lara tells a tale similar to Hans Christian Andersen 's The Little Mermaid . The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide 's hometown is located.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.