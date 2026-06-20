Let's Go Kaikigumi Anime Unveils New Trailer, Opening Song, Cast Member

The staff for the television anime of Byū 's Let's Go Kaikigumi manga unveiled the full trailer, the key visual, the opening theme song, and a new cast member on Saturday.

The trailer previews the opening theme "Kimi ga Waruindakara ne" ("'Cuz It's Creepy, Right?") by idol group SWEET STEADY and the ending theme "Iwashite ne?" ("May You Curse Me?") by Uketsu .

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Kana Hanazawa plays Yukinko.

Image via Kaikigumi anime's website Ⓒ ビュー・バーグハンバーグバーグ・小学館クリエイティブ／関東怪奇組

The horror comedy manga begins one fateful day when the cowardly (unnamed) protagonist meets Mechako, the leader of the "Kaikigumi" organization which is in charge of the ghosts and supernatural creatures scaring humans. The protagonist somehow takes part in the revival of the Kaikigumi, after which one bizarre (yet not scary) phenomenon after another crops up around him.

The anime stars:

Yutaka Hirata ( STARMYU unit director) is directing the anime at C-Station , and Mutsumi Ito ( ROOM CAMP ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshimitsu Yamashita ( Mushibugyō , Blade of the Immortal ) is designing the characters. Uketsu , an author known for articles on the Omocoro web service and The Strange House novel (and its manga adaptation), is working on the anime's production and is credited for "song collaboration."

The anime will premiere on July 5 and will run on TBS and 27 affiliated channels on Sundays at 4:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EDT).

Byū serialized the manga on the Omocoro web service from 2018 to 2024.