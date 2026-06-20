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Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the television anime of nonco's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy (Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi) manga announced on Sunday that production on a second season has been green-lit. Character designer Akari Minagawa drew an illustration to celebrate the news:
The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.
The anime stars:
- Aoi Koga as Kanan Takakiyo
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Yōji Kyōgi
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Jeanne
- Maki Kawase as Ami
- Ayaka Nanase as Nadeko Masurao
- Fūka Izumi as Milch Zebul
- Hikaru Tōno as Miel Zebul
- Yoshino Nanjō as Lilim Zebul
- Takaya Kuroda as Beelzebub
- >Yui Ogura as Yuriko Yurino/li>
- >Ayana Taketatsu as Yui Rorikawa/li>
- >Yū Kobayashi as Ryoko Reizen/li>
Yasushi Muroya (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-, BLUELOCK, Fairy Tail episode director) directed the first anime season at Studio KAI with Hisashi Isogawa as assistant director. Rintarō Ikeda (Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, Insomniacs After School) was in charge of the series scripts, and Akari Minagawa (Shabake, The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?!) desiged the characters.
Additional staff members included:
- Sub-Character Design: Chisa Shibata
- Prop Design: Nana Koinuma
- Art Director: Nobuaki Mihara
- Art Setting: Studio Uni, Quun Plant
- Color Key Artist: Mineyo Ōnishi
- 3D CG Director: Masanari Kira
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Sound Director: Yasushi Nagura
- Sound Effects: Rio Satō
- Music: Shūhei Mutsuki
- Music Production: King Records
- Animation Producer: Hirokazu Shiba
The anime's first season premiered on April 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with an English dub.
The manga launched in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 16.
Seven Seas Entertainment will begin releasing the manga in English in omnibus format in July.
Source: Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy anime's website via Otakomu