Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy Anime Gets 2nd Season

Season 1 premiered on April 4

The official website for the television anime of nonco 's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ( Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi ) manga announced on Sunday that production on a second season has been green-lit. Character designer Akari Minagawa drew an illustration to celebrate the news:

Image via Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy anime's website ©nonco・講談社／カナン様はあくまでチョロい製作委員会

Image via Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy anime's website ©nonco・講談社／カナン様はあくまでチョロい製作委員会

The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.

The anime stars:

Yasushi Muroya ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , BLUELOCK , Fairy Tail episode director) directed the first anime season at Studio KAI with Hisashi Isogawa as assistant director. Rintarō Ikeda ( Detectives These Days Are Crazy! , Insomniacs After School ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Akari Minagawa ( Shabake , The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) desiged the characters.

Additional staff members included:

The anime's first season premiered on April 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with an English dub.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on April 16.

Seven Seas Entertainment will begin releasing the manga in English in omnibus format in July.