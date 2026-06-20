News
Red Cat Ramen Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast, January 2027 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the anime adaptation of ANGYAMAN's Red Cat Ramen (Ramen Akaneko) manga revealed on Saturday the second season will debut in January 2027. The website also revealed the new season's staff, one new cast member, a teaser visual, and a teaser video.
The new cast member is Tasuku Hatanaka as Jewel.
Returning cast members include:
- Kenjirō Tsuda as Bunzō
- Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasaki
- Michiyo Murase as Sabu
- Rie Kugimiya as Hana
- Saori Hayami as Krishna
- Kurumi Orihara as Tamako Yashiro
Hisatoshi Shimizu (The Gymnastics Samurai, episode director for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) is returning to direct the anime at E&H production, and E&H production and Good Smile Company are producing the anime. Shigeru Murakoshi is replacing Tōru Kubo to oversee and write the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) is returning to design the characters and serve as chief animation director. Hirotaka Matsuoka is returning to compose the music.
Other staff members for the new season include:
- 3D Supervisor: Tomohiko Kan (returning)
- Art Directors: Yann Le Gall (returning), Julieta Colás (background art for season 1)
- Color Design: Chikako Kamata (returning)
- Director of Photography: Shinichi Igarashi (returning)
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi (returning), ACE
- Sound Director: Akane Maeda (returning)
- Sound Effects: Maki Takuma (returning)
- Sound Production: Tôhoku Shinsha
The first season premiered in July 2024 on TBS and 28 other channels and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
The MANGA Plus service is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!
ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October.
Sources: Red Cat Ramen anime's website, Comic Natalie