Rilakkuma Short Anime Enters 2nd Season

New promo video, key visual revealed for ongoing series

Aniplex revealed a new promotional video on Saturday for the new short anime adaptation of San-X 's Rilakkuma character. The video reveals the anime is entering its second season. The below visual features the title Rilakkuma : Tekuteku Sekai Ryokō (Steadily Traveling the World). The first season had featured the title Rilakkuma : Goyurori Yume no Tabi (Leisure Trip of Dreams).

Image via Rilakkuma anime's X/Twitter account © SAN-X / チームリラックマ

The anime debuted on April 4, and airs on TBS on Saturdays at 9:25 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Yoshimi Itazu ( The Concierge anime film, Rilakkuma anime announcement video) and Yumi Kamakura ( The Grimm Variations , Mashin Sōzōden Wataru ) are directing the anime at Production I.G . Chiyo Morita ( The Concierge anime film, Rilakkuma anime announcement video) is designing the characters, and Kōta Yokoseki ( If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ), Yoshiya Ikeda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR film), and Mizuki Kanno are composing the music. Legendoor is in charge of music production, and Keiko Matsushita ( The Concierge , Haikyu!! series) is the animation producer.

YOASOBI vocalist Lilas Ikuta narrates the anime, and also performs the theme song "stay with me."

San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003.

Netflix premiered the Rilakkuma and Kaoru ( Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san ) anime series in 2019, and the Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure stop-motion anime series in 2022.