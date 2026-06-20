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Rilakkuma Short Anime Enters 2nd Season
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aniplex revealed a new promotional video on Saturday for the new short anime adaptation of San-X's Rilakkuma character. The video reveals the anime is entering its second season. The below visual features the title Rilakkuma: Tekuteku Sekai Ryokō (Steadily Traveling the World). The first season had featured the title Rilakkuma: Goyurori Yume no Tabi (Leisure Trip of Dreams).
The anime debuted on April 4, and airs on TBS on Saturdays at 9:25 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.
Yoshimi Itazu (The Concierge anime film, Rilakkuma anime announcement video) and Yumi Kamakura (The Grimm Variations, Mashin Sōzōden Wataru) are directing the anime at Production I.G. Chiyo Morita (The Concierge anime film, Rilakkuma anime announcement video) is designing the characters, and Kōta Yokoseki (If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord), Yoshiya Ikeda (Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR film), and Mizuki Kanno are composing the music. Legendoor is in charge of music production, and Keiko Matsushita (The Concierge, Haikyu!! series) is the animation producer.
YOASOBI vocalist Lilas Ikuta narrates the anime, and also performs the theme song "stay with me."
San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003.
Netflix premiered the Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san) anime series in 2019, and the Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure stop-motion anime series in 2022.
Sources: Rilakkuma anime's website, Comic Natalie