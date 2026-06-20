The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Artist's Health

Image via Amazon Jaapn © Akita Shoten, Norishiro-chan, Yukiji's Setsuda

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for writer Norishiro-chan and artist Yukiji Setsuda 's Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime ( The Stunned Hero and the Assassin Princesses ) manga announced on Wednesday the series will enter a hiatus after the 29th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine on Thursday due to Setsuda's health. The magazine will announce the series' return at a later date.

The manga's story follows the hero Toto, who is strong but very shy and has trouble forming a party. One day, three beautiful women - Ciel, Anemone, and Gore - approach Toto to form a party. However, their secret goal is to assassinate him.

The manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 8.

The series inspired a TV anime in July 2025.



