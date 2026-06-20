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Viz Media Releases Yukiaki Kurando, Wooma's Kiss Me With Your Face Manga in English
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga about classmates who swap bodies launched on June 15
Viz Media announced on Friday that it has licensed storywriter Yukiaki Kurando and artist WOOMA's Kiss Me with Your Face (Kimi no Kao de Boku ni Kiss shite) manga as a new simulpub series. The first chapter of the manga is available on Viz Media's website for free.
Viz Media describes the manga:
When an envious classmate takes over his body, top-ranked student Shikimi's reputation and livelihood are put at risk.
Kurando and WOOMA launched the manga in the July issue of Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine on June 15.
Kurando and artist Sōsō Sakakibara launched the suspense manga Then Shall I Kill in Your Stead? (Jaa, Kimi no Kawari ni Korosō ka?) in Akita Shoten's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine in November 2018. The manga ended in November, and also got a three-chapter epilogue. Akita Shoten published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on April 20. Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the first volume on August 25.
Kodansha USA Publishing also publishes Kurando and Yūsuke Nomura's Dolly Kill Kill manga in English. The manga has 11 volumes.
Source: Viz Media's X/Twitter account