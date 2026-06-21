BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils Opening Song

The staff for BanG Dream! Yume∞Mita , a television anime inspired by the BanG Dream! project's Mugendai Mewtype (also known as YumeMita) virtual girl band, presented its second promotional video, the clean version of its opening animation sequence (without onscreen credits), and its main visual on Sunday. The videos announce and preview Mugendai Mewtype 's new song "Kore wa Boku-tachi no Seizon no Arasuji" (Our Survival) opening theme song, written by Unison Square Garden member Tomoya Tabuchi .

Mugendai Mewtype

Thevirtual girl band is composed ofon vocals,on guitar,on guitar,on keyboard, and the band's DJ and manipulator

Tomomi Umetsu ( BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage , BanG Dream! Morfonication ) is directing the anime at NICHICALINE with Hiroshi Morita ( Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers , BanG Dream! season 3 episode director and CGI director) as assistant director. Midori Gotō ( BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! series and films) is overseeing the series scripts and is also writing the scripts along with Akiko Waba , Yotsuji Haibuchi , and Hitomi Ogawa . Osamu Nobusawa and Mochipuyo (both designed characters for Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - , BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! films) is designing the characters. PHYZ is producing the anime's music.

Additional staff members include:

The anime will premiere with its first three episodes on July 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run on BS NTV at 11:30 p.m. JST, and on Sun TV at 24:30 JST (effectively July 3 at 12:30 a.m. JST).